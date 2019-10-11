The secret life of a teenager with MS

Video

Bella Parkhouse is a typical teenager. She spends her time juggling college, a part-time job and seeing friends.

But she's also among the 10% of people who live with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) under the age of 18.

Bella tells us how she navigates treatments and medication as well as managing her social life and chronic fatigue.

She's also had to confront a few bullies along the way but remains determined not to let MS dictate her life...especially when, she admits, she experiences FOMO - a Fear Of Missing Out.

Bella's mum, Sarah, also gives a few top tips for parents on how to support your child with a chronic illness.

Presented by Niamh Hughes and Emma Tracey. Read the full transcript.

