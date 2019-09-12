This love story between two comedians with cerebral palsy will melt your heart
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

This love story between two comedians with cerebral palsy will melt your heart

When we put three disabled comedians together round a picnic table we hadn’t banked on hearing one of the best disability love stories we’ve ever heard.

We're a hard-bitten cynical bunch at Ouch sometimes but this was a beautiful moment from Spring Day about her relationship with BBC Three's one and only Jerk, Tim Renkow.

The story packs even more of a punch when you find out about her history and how much fun they’ve been having as a couple ever since.

Features the "catholic cure for stammering", body positivity and more in the podcast that does disability differently - almost like it's normal.

With Jon Long and Aidan Greene.

Presented by Kate Monaghan and Simon Minty, produced by Emma Tracey and recorded at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019.

  • 12 Sep 2019