Dear Janine - Please can I borrow your nipples?

Life can be a bit different if you're disabled or have a mental health difficulty, but sometimes it can just be plain hilarious.

Andy Duffy, Sajeela Kershi and Janine Hammond take to the stage at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to tell true stories on the theme of Lost and Found.

From Andy's missing wheelchair battery which almost sparked the evacuation of a London museum, to Sajeela's recent hearing loss which meant she mistook the rude, insulting man, for someone paying her a compliment.

Then there's Janine Hammond who lost her nipples, twice. First to cancer, then to showbiz.

This is the first episode of BBC Ouch: Storytelling Live 2019, hosted by comedian, Chris McCausland. Subscribe to Ouch on BBC Sounds.

