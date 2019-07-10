The competitive horse rider who is blind

Video

Blind dressage rider, Nicola Naylor, competes nationally and internationally in para and non-disabled events. But how does she do that if she can't see?

Although dressage is difficult to perfect, Naylor says one of the biggest issues for her is the simple matter of knowing whether the horse is positioned straight or not.

She has developed a variety of techniques with her trainer, Daniel Watson, to assist her with this and achieving the predetermined movements in the arena.

Produced by Adam Bloodworth and filmed and edited by James Stewart for BBC Ouch.

For more videos and podcasts like this, visit BBC Ouch.