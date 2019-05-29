Homeless and disabled: ‘I’m at my wits’ end’

Video

The number of physically disabled people affected by homelessness in England increased by three quarters during an almost 10-year period, according to official statistics.

Now new government figures show thousands of vulnerable people are struggling amid a shortage of suitable accommodation – with many living on the streets.

The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government says it's "providing councils with almost £1 billion over the next two years to adapt properties for disabled people."

The BBC 's disability news correspondent, Nikki Fox, has been to meet three homeless disabled people in Birmingham to hear their stories.