What's the beef with McDonald's paper straws?
Getting rid of single-use straws is a simple way to reduce plastic waste...unless you're one of the thousands of disabled people who rely on them everyday to drink independently.
From bamboo to pasta, glass to metal, there's a variety of alternatives already out there, but do any of them actually work?
After a petition emerged this week calling for McDonald's to reinstate its plastic straws because the paper versions go soggy, Esther Weber, The Times political reporter and daily straw-user, gives us the lowdown on her straw-strife.
This is more than just how to drink a milkshake before the straw disintegrates.
Presented by Beth Rose with Emma Tracey, Niamh Hughes and Damon Rose. A transcript will be available soon.
26 Apr 2019