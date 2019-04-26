What's the beef with McDonald's paper straws?

Video

Getting rid of single-use straws is a simple way to reduce plastic waste...unless you're one of the thousands of disabled people who rely on them everyday to drink independently.

From bamboo to pasta, glass to metal, there's a variety of alternatives already out there, but do any of them actually work?

After a petition emerged this week calling for McDonald's to reinstate its plastic straws because the paper versions go soggy, Esther Weber, The Times political reporter and daily straw-user, gives us the lowdown on her straw-strife.

This is more than just how to drink a milkshake before the straw disintegrates.

Presented by Beth Rose with Emma Tracey, Niamh Hughes and Damon Rose. A transcript will be available soon.

Subscribe now to BBC Ouch in BBC Sounds or ask for us on your smart speaker by saying "play Ouch disability talk from the BBC".