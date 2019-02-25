Disabled People Are Hot

Video

We already knew it anyway, but the hashtag #DisabledPeopleAreHot has gone viral - about time too.

People from around the world have been rocking their best looks and posting them proudly on social media for everyone to see.

Originator of the hashtag, Andrew Gurza, gives us the lowdown on his hope for the movement, the 'merch' he's going to get made for it and how it's a lot more than just a flash in the pan trend.

Presented by Emma Tracey with Niamh Hughes. A transcript is available here.

