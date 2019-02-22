Video

Nana G's nursery in Portadown is one of the only nurseries in Northern Ireland to care for children with complex needs.

It was set up by paediatric nurse Kathryn Brown, who told BBC Radio 5 Live that “children of all different types of needs can come together and mix in one place”.

The charity Contact, which supports families with disabled children across the UK, says almost three quarters of parents who have children with additional needs are effectively "locked out of the labour market" because of a lack of affordable, good quality childcare.

Lisa is a firefighter - her two-year-old son Shea has a cleft lip and palate and CHARGE syndrome.

She says it was “quite hard to hand him over at first” but Kathryn’s nursing background means she feels “he’s in excellent hands”.