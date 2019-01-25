Why the hashtag #ThingsDisabledPeopleKnow went viral

Video

The hashtag #ThingsDisabledPeopleKnow has gone viral in the last few days.

Started in America by blogger Imani Barbarin a week ago, it's got tweeters from all corners of the disability community and globe sharing those annoyances disabled people experience, but which might never occur to anyone else.

We hear from Imani about why she started it, why guide dog owner Damon thinks people break wind in his presence and whether this could be a #MeToo moment for the disability community.

With Damon Rose, Emma Tracey and Niamh Hughes.

