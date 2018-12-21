The dilemmas of Quizmas

Video

It’s Christmas Eve and you’ve missed your flight – technically it’s your fault – but would you play the ‘disability card’ to try and get another for free? And what would you do at the work Christmas party if you desperately needed the accessible toilet but saw a couple heading into it - together?

BBC headliners Frank Gardner and Gary O’Donoghue and Tourettes Hero, Jess Thom, reveal all in this game of Christmas dilemmas with a disability twist, obviously.

If you've never come across Jess before, she's known as Tourette's Hero and you'll hear regular verbal tics from her throughout the programme. Later on you'll hear about how creative they can be.

Presented by Beth Rose with Niamh Hughes.