“We made conversation while my daughter licked the pavement”

There She Goes, a BBC Four comedy series about raising a learning-disabled child, has just ended.

In this week’s Ouch podcast, the man who wrote it, Shaun Pye, meets journalist William Kremer, who wrote about his own learning-disabled daughter for the BBC.

Shaun describes some of the real life events that inspired the series – like his regular encounters with his well-meaning but hapless neighbour.

“We’d make stilted conversation while my daughter licked the pavement,” he says.

Presented by Daniel Gordon.

A full transcript is available here.

