'Alex Jones will kill me if I tell you...'

It's been a week of triumph and celebration at the Invictus Games in Australia as 500 servicemen and women competed on the sports field.

But for one competitor the memories of the battlefield returned as an overhead helicopter triggered his PTSD. Find out which song, from a popular animated film, helped get him through it.

And BBC presenter, Alex Jones, learned a "mortifying" lesson at the event, according to her co-host JJ Chalmers, which he decided to spill to BBC Ouch.

Presented by Beth Rose with JJ in Australia. A full transcript will be available soon.

