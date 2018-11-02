Disabled athlete drags himself through airport

Video

Paraplegic athlete Justin Levene arrived at London Luton airport but his wheelchair was left behind by the airline.

Staff offered him a chair which he couldn't push himself, so he decided to pull himself through the airport on the floor using his hands.

His progress was filmed by friends.

Mr Levene is now calling on all airports to provide appropriate equipment for people with disabilities.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.