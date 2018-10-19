No shelter for disabled fan in away end

Video

The father of a disabled Morecambe football fan has told BBC Radio 5 Live that more needs to be done to improve the match day experience.

Jordan has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, and was photographed watching his team play away at Carlisle United, completely exposed to the elements as Storm Callum swept the UK.

Speaking to Anna Foster, Jordan's dad Sam McKnight said his son wants a match experience like everybody else.

Carlisle United has acknowledged that it's not happy with the stadium facilities for all supporters. The club says it's already agreed to install a shelter for away fans, which should be fitted in the next few weeks.