‘How a plan to reveal my new boyfriend ended with a fractured spine’

Bethany Hickton was about to reveal her new boyfriend to a friend, when she slipped down a marble staircase and fractured her spine.

She had just started her PhD in Bristol and had a busy social life, but all of that had to stop.

As she slowly recovered from the physical injury, she found she had other battles to face - depression and symptoms similar to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Presented by Beth Rose with Niamh Hughes.

