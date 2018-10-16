The bike crash which made me forget English

Video

Hannah Jenkins was cycling in her local park when she collided with another cyclist and fell-off her bike.

She sustained a serious head injury and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

But when she woke up, she was confused to discover no-one spoke the same language as her - and later discovered the crash had caused her brain to erase English.

Presented by Beth Rose. A full transcript is available below.

Subscribe to Ouch or wherever you get your podcasts from. Like us, rate us and leave a nice review - this helps others find our programmes.

Email ouch@bbc.co.uk Tweet @bbcouch or find us on Facebook.

A transcript will appear on this page soon.