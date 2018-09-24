Making sign language more beautiful
Just like the spoken word, you can make sign language more meaningful by altering your moves to create something more touching or, the opposite, distressing.
On this podcast we speak to Paula Garfield from Deafinitely Theatre which has recently adapted a hard-hitting play about mental health to include a strong emotional visual language that all audiences can understand.
4.48 Psychosis, by playwright Sarah Kane, is at the New Diorama Theatre in London until 13 October.
Presented by Damon Rose
Read the transcript
