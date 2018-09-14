'Dad, draw me something'

Media player
How a son's plea launched his disabled father's new career
Electrical engineer Seok Chang-woo lost both his arms in an accident. When his young son asked him to draw him something, it led him on a path to becoming an internationally recognised painter and exhibiting his art at the 2014 Sochi Winter Paralympic Games.
14 Sep 2018
