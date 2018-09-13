Can you be sexy and disabled?

Media player
Sex, body image, disability: Can you be hot and disabled?
Social media star and wheelchair user Annie Segarra started #hotpersoninawheelchair after being constantly discriminated for being disabled.
Annie believes a higher representation of people with disabilities in the public spotlight will help to significantly reduce these levels of discrimination.
On YouTube, Annie is known for discussing issues ranging from sexuality, body image and mental health.
Video produced by Daniel South, Luis Fajardo and Abraham Zamorano.
13 Sep 2018
