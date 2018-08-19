OCD: It's not just about washing your hands

Video

When we got three women with obsessive-compulsive disorder round a table, the conversation ranged from their need to tic or twitch, and what it feels like, through to getting naked at the front door to minimise the spread of germs after a hospital visit.

This "takeover" podcast was recorded in Edinburgh. The contributors - writers Lucy Danser and Lucy Burke, plus actor Kerry Fitzgerald - all feature at the 2018 Festival Fringe.

Produced by Emma Tracey

