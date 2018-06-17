Video

After Lost Voice Guy won Britain’s Got Talent, Rosie Jones, another comedian with cerebral palsy, tells this week’s Ouch podcast how she was approached to take part in the show – and said ‘no’.

Also taking part in the programme is American performer Nina G, who talks about her career as a stuttering comedian.

Presented by Kate Monaghan and Simon Minty. A full transcript will be available shortly.

And we hear from the woman who started her own mental health charity targeting black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people – because she felt the existing services weren’t equipped to meet their needs.

A transcript is available here.