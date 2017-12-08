The Curious Case of Miss Fanny Fust

Video

Fanny Fust was a young learning disabled woman who was kidnapped and forced to marry a man who was after her fortune in 18th Century Bristol.

In a joint project with the University of Bristol, Fust's tale has been rewritten by Openstorytellers, an organisation that supports people with learning disabilities by using current and historical true stories.

As part of Disability History Month, Clemma Fleat and Nicola Grove from Openstorytellers chatted to Ouch's Emma Tracey. A full transcript is available here.

Picture: Getty Images

