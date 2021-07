Spoken word artist Kirsty Nicolson reads her poem Shivers about living with Multiple Sclerosis.

The linguist and reporter for the charity Shift.MS talks about the "snake" of sclerosis and how it sends shivers down her spine.

Kirsty, from Scotland, was talking to BBC Ouch when she read Shivers.

