The 12-year-old rocking Autism's Got Talent

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 12-year-old drummer rocking Autism's Got Talent
Disability correspondent Nikki Fox meets 12-year-old Nick in the build-up to his drumming performance at this year's Autism's Got Talent show.
-
09 May 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/disability-36245710/the-12-year-old-drummer-rocking-autism-s-got-talentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window