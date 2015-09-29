Video

Ali is 21 and has been living in difficult conditions in a migrant camp in Calais for over a month now.

After deserting President Bashar al-Assad's army in Syria, he says he was tortured and bombed by them which left him in a four-week coma and with brain damage. He also lost the use of an arm.

He struggles to look after himself - he cannot wash, dress or get food without the help of a cousin who travelled with him to the camp in France.

They try every night to make it to the UK but, because of his impairments, Ali is afraid he has little chance of getting across.

