Working four days a week might seem radical. But it wasn't so long ago that a six-day week was normal.

As 70 UK companies trial a new four-day working pattern, BBC business correspondent Emma Simpson takes a look at the past, present and future of our working week.

Video by the Video Formats team.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.