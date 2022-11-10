The chief executive of High Street chain Next is urging the government to let more foreign workers into the UK to alleviate chronic labour shortages.

In an interview with BBC business editor Simon Jack, Lord Wolfson, who was a prominent advocate of Brexit, said the UK's current immigration policy was crippling economic growth.

He said firms should pay a tax to employ foreign workers, to encourage them to recruit from the UK first.

"We have to take a different approach to economically productive migration," he said.