How to cut energy and heating costs at home

Need help saving money on your energy bills? From heating to eating, BBC Consumer Affairs Correspondent Colletta Smith has picked out some of the best ways to cut costs in your home.

The cost of gas and electricity goes up on 1 October 2022 and the price will be fixed for the next two years. Savings mentioned in this video are based on these unit costs and energy usage in a typical home, according to Utilita.

