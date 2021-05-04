Trades union chief warns on AI workplace changes

The general secretary of the UK Trades Union Congress (TUC) has told the BBC that with the rise of Artificial Intelligence in the workplace, employment rights have to keep pace with big changes.

"So often we see those big decisions being taken by [employment] software that has discrimination written in. We've seen it in terms of race and gender discrimination, in terms of facial recognition, accents,” Frances O'Grady told Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

“Huge decisions about performance at work, whether you even get work, whether you are fired being taken on this basis, so we want the right to human review."

The TUC is an umbrella body that represents the interests of 48 affiliated trade unions in the UK.

Watch the full interview on Thursday 28 April 2022 on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)