Personal finance expert Martin Lewis has been campaigning for government intervention to help disabled people and those on lower and middle incomes.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Martin said many people had tightened their belts “to the point that they can’t be tightened anymore, and the only room, therefore, is political intervention.”

Martin highlighted the plight of disabled people who “have to keep all types of medical equipment on 24 hours a day.”

“For God’s sake, we need to help them… this is not a party political point, this is a humanitarian point,” he added.

His comments came as the energy price cap rise came into effect, meaning millions of people will be paying more for their energy bills.