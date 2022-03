P&O Ferries has sparked outrage after sacking 800 staff with plans to replace them with cheaper agency workers.

Former employee Andrew Smith, from Hull, told the BBC he'd worked for the company for 22 years, and described the moment when he found on a zoom call that he was losing his job.

Mr Smith said: "It's our lives... and it's just been turned on its head within a matter of hours."

