Why your fish and chips may cost a lot more

The conflict in Ukraine is a long way from the UK but it means prices for the ingredients of one of the nation's favourite dishes are soaring.

The cost of white fish, potatoes, peas and the energy to cook them with have all sky-rocketed.

One chip shop says they've seen "hundreds" of shops which haven't been able to cope with price increases.

If something isn't done to help "we're going to see a lot of your local fish and chips shops gone", Richard Ord of Colmans Fish and Chips says.

The BBC's business editor, Simon Jack, went to find out how firms are dealing with it.

