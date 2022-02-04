'We'll cut back on things that make memories'
Suzanne Samaka and her partner work full time but are still struggling to cover rising energy and household bills. With two children and three stepchildren to look after, Ms Samaka says she will have to cut back on many things, including the nice experiences that help to make childhood memories.
