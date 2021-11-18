'We're building in the most efficient possible way'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the government's decision to scrap the East Midlands-Leeds high-speed line, as part of a package aimed at overhauling rail services.

He told the BBC that laying new track through countryside would take decades to complete.

"You can wait decades and dig up virgin countryside and plough through villages, sure, but you have to wait an awful lot longer and it costs an awful lot more," said Mr Johnson.

"I'm afraid we are going to be building a huge amount of new line, but what we're doing is doing it in the most efficient possible way and to bring the maximum possible commuter benefits."