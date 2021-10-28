Twins Oliver and Alexander Kent-Braham reinvented one of the most traditional areas of finance - insurance. They had no capital and no clients but they knew they had a strong idea.

Their hunch has proved right because in September 2021 their firm, Marshmallow, reached unicorn status - meaning it's worth $1bn (£727m) - making it only the UK's second black-owned unicorn firm.

Oliver says his advice to other would-be entrepreneurs is to "take the risk and be bold in your approach, start small but go after really big problems".