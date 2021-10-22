'We're paying to live in a dark, dull box'

A resident in a Birmingham tower block that is having combustible cladding removed, in the wake of the Grenfell disaster, has explained his plight.

Leaseholder Jim Illingworth is glad that the government is funding the removal of the dangerous cladding. But he, and others like him around the country, still face financial and mental stresses as a result of the work.

In response to our report, a spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: "It is unacceptable and unfair that leaseholders are facing bills of this kind through no fault of their own. Everyone should be safe in their homes - and building owners and industry must make buildings safe without passing on costs to leaseholders.

"The new secretary of state is looking afresh at work in this area to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect and support leaseholders."

