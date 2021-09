After time spent in Silicon Valley, Gillian Tee founded her first company in New York at the tender age of 28.

She eventually returned home to Singapore and started Homage, a business to match healthcare workers with seniors and their families who need help.

But Ms Tee says it’s not always been an easy journey to the top as a woman CEO in industries dominated by men in senior management.

