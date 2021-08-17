Zazuu is an app which helps people remit money to friends and relatives in Africa. It was created by Nigerian-born Kay Akinwunmi - a computer expert and entrepreneur based in London.

Kay had a problem launching his business. He needed half a million pounds to develop the app but no investor would put up that much. They thought it was too much. Kay discovered he was much more successful when he split the sum he was asking for into smaller chunks.

Video and words: Jeremy Howell