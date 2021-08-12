In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Boohoo's chief executive John Lyttle has refuted claims that fast fashion is bad for the environment.

"If I look across all of our brands and I look at the number of items and the average times per year that somebody buys, we don't see that as a throwaway," he said.

"Sometimes fast fashion is seen as a, 'I'll buy it, wear it once and then I throw it away'. Certainly from the data we have, we wouldn't correlate with that."