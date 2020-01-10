Ghosn: How I escaped Japan hiding ‘in a box’

The former boss of the Japanese car maker Nissan, who fled the country in a daring escape while under house arrest, has been talking about his experience.

Speaking exclusively to BBC's Business editor Simon Jack, from his home in Beirut, Carlos Ghosn said he had to disguise himself, take a fast train to a regional airport and then hide in a music box before being loaded onto a plane.

Ghosn had been under house arrest in Tokyo facing multiple charges regarding his pay and expenses since November 2018. He left Japan for Lebanon which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.

