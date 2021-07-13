Finnish firm, Spinnova, has invented a new form of eco-friendly textiles for making clothes. It makes thread from waste materials, such as wood pulp and straw. Spinnova had many offers to buy its technology but for six years it held out, gambling that it could eventually strike a deal with bigger, global corporations.

Its stubbornness paid off. Now it the company has struck deals with clothing giants, Adidas and H&M. CEO Janne Poranen advises other young inventors not to sell their technology too quickly.