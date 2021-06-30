Like many, Michele Merlo, Assistant General Manager of Crazy Pizza has been on and off the furlough scheme for the last 15 months.

He's struggled but says he "wouldn't mind going back to furlough again if it's really necessary, just to make sure everybody is going to be safe".

For now though, he's back at work in London and wants to encourage others, particularly in the hospitality sector, to remain positive.

The government's contribution to the scheme starts to scale back from July, so we spoke to Michele to see what his experience had been like.

Filmed and edited by Samantha Everett