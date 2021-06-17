Q&A: What will the future world of work look like?

With some parts of the world lifting lockdown restrictions employers are looking at where their employees should be based.

While some are demanding their workforce return to the office others are paving the way for permanent home-based employment or hybrid working.

So what are the challenges facing employers and employees?

BBC World News spoke to employment lawyer Carole Spink and Lindsay Lagreid, a senior adviser at a company which helps companies support wellbeing in the workplace, to find out more.