"You don't need to buy the best-looking website, or furnish your team with loads of really cool merchandise,” says the CEO of Snaffling Pig, Nick Coleman who launched his firm with around £500 for a logo.

Nick's company makes pork crackling, a traditional snack. He sells it in pubs across the UK, in presentation hampers and even in Christmas advent calendars. He started small and began by selling his product to pubs in his local area. Now, the company turns over £6m a year.

"The only thing I spent money on in the beginning," he says, "was on the design for a logo".