As of Monday, people who live in England, Scotland and Wales are allowed to travel to a select number of countries for leisure.

One of the destinations on the green list that is expecting a lot of tourists is Portugal.

BBC Business Reporter Simon Browning joined excited - and relieved - holidaymakers on a flight to Faro.

From spending £129 to courier a PCR test, to providing a Covid certificate, this is what his journey was like.