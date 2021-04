Barclays boss Jes Staley has predicted the biggest economic boom since World War Two thanks to the Covid vaccine rollout and pent-up demand from consumers.

His upbeat assessment came on the day that the bank revealed its pre-tax profits for the first three months of the year had more than doubled to £2.4bn.

Mr Staley said "the second half of 2021 will be quite something" as consumers' pent up spending power is released.