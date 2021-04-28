The trainer resale market is a billion dollar business, with the most sought-after shoes being bought and resold online for a huge profit.

To crackdown on counterfeits, eBay is launching a scheme to authenticate high-value trainers sold on its platform in the UK.

The programme is already up and running in the US, but it’s now being extended in the UK with the opening of a warehouse dedicated entirely to inspecting the most expensive trainers being traded.

The BBC took a sneak peek at the operation, which is due to scale up over the coming months.

Produced and reported by Emma Simpson

Filmed and edited by Samantha Everett