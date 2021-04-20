Uptime has been rising high over the past four years. It's a French company which has developed technology to find faults with lifts before they break down. It maintains one thousand lifts in Paris and has sold its technology to lift maintenance firms across the rest of Europe.

However, its co-founder Augustin Celier says the company could have been wrecked by a huge loan it was offered by venture capitalists right at its outset.

Video and script: Jeremy Howell