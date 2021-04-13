George James is chief executive of Be-Hookd Digital. The firm generates publicity on social media for its clients and it now has offices in London, New York and Los Angeles.

George founded it at the age of 23 with a more experienced business partner. She would win clients, while he would think up quirky publicity stunts.

When his business partner left, George thought clients would desert the agency. However, he says he saved his firm by making a virtue of his youth and inexperience.

Video by Jeremy Howell