'The critical thing is to have growth around the world'
World Bank president David Malpass has told the BBC in an exclusive interview that while he is in favour of setting a global minimum tax rate for all countries, it can't be too high.
"The critical thing is to have growth around the world - developing countries need growth and so tax rates matter," he said.
"There also needs to be a legal environment that attracts new investment into the poorer countries.
"[21%] strikes me as a high corporate rate but that's not my call, and more importantly for the world, it is to think about the tax structure as a whole."